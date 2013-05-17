NEW YORK May 17 Fitch on Friday cut Slovenia's long-term foreign currency rating to BBB-plus from A-minus and warned more cuts could be on the way as worries remain over whether the country's shaky banking sector could help prompt a bailout request.

The outlook remains negative, Fitch said in a statement.

"There remains a significant divergence between official and Fitch estimates of bank recapitalisation costs," the statement noted.

Speculation has swirled that Slovenia could be the next euro zone nation to need a bailout.

The Slovenian government is pressing ahead with an overhaul of the ailing banking sector in a bid to avoid that fate.

Standard & Poor's rates the country A-minus with a stable outlook. Moody's Investors Service rates the country Ba1 with a negative outlook.