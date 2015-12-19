SEOUL Dec 19 Moody's Investors Service said on
Saturday it had upgraded South Korea's issuer and bond ratings
to Aa2 from Aa3, the highest ever for the country, and changed
the outlook from positive to stable.
"Korea's very high institutional strength will support
continued implementation of structural reforms, further
promoting economic and fiscal resilience," Moody's said in a
statement.
The ratings agency added South Korea's economic and fiscal
strength compares strongly to its peers and would likely remain
strong even amid weak external demand.
Park Joon-kyu, a spokesman for the finance ministry, said
the upgrade was positive for the South Korean economy, coming a
few days after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to raise rates.
"Investors will start cherry picking among emerging market
economies, and this only shows South Korea is resilient among
them," Park told Reuters by telephone.
Moody's raised its outlook on South Korea in April and
Standard and Poor's and Fitch announced similar upgrades earlier
this year.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)