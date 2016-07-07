By Marc Jones
| LONDON, July 7
LONDON, July 7 Credit rating agency Fitch said
on Thursday that 2016 looked set to be a record year for
sovereign downgrades, following more than a dozen cuts in the
first half and 22 countries now on downgrade warnings.
The slump in oil and metals prices at the start of the year
triggered cuts for seven of the 10 most commodity-dependent
countries while Britain is one of the latest to be downgraded
following its vote to leave the European Union.
That has pushed the overall number of downgrades to 15 and
puts 2016 firmly on course to top the record 20 cuts seen in
2011 at the height of the euro zone debt crisis.
"Twenty two (sovereign) ratings are on negative outlook,
suggesting this year's final total is likely to exceed that of
2011," a report from Fitch's top sovereign analysts said.
"Lower commodity prices continue to be the single most
important factor responsible for downward ratings momentum,"
they said, noting that higher public spending was also putting
pressure on many strained ratings.
Fitch has by no means been alone in its cull this year.
Standard and Poor's has downgraded a total of 19 countries
and has 37 of a total 131 on negative outlook, while Moody's has
cut 24 sovereigns and now has 36 on negative outlook.
On a region by region basis, the Middle East and Africa have
accounted for more than half of Fitch's downgrades and 10 of its
22 outlook cuts.
The majority of the moves have been focused on countries
rated below BBB-, also known as "junk" or speculative-grade,
unlike in 2011 when the cuts were concentrated among
investment-grade sovereigns.
