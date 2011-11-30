NEW YORK Nov 30 Standard & Poor's cut Bosnia and Herzegovina's long-term credit rating by one notch to B on Wednesday and said it could act again if political wrangling keeps undermining management of the country's public finances.

The downgrade from B-plus and the decision to put Bosnia on negative watch reflect fears that a tense political environment was holding up government formation and stunting economic growth, the ratings agency said.

"More immediately, we remain uncertain as to whether the current legal framework will allow for temporary financing arrangements to extend into 2012 in the event that the 2011 budget is not adopted before the end of the year," S&P said in a statement.

Nobody from Bosnia's government and central bank was available for comment. Last month, Bosnia's interim cabinet extended temporary financing to service the country's debt and fund operations through year end.

The International Monetary Fund said last week the economic crisis in Europe could see Bosnia's economic growth sliding to just 0.7 percent in 2012, down from a previous growth forecast of 3 percent. It also cut its 2011 growth forecast to 1.7 percent from 2.2 percent.

Bosnia's darkening economic outlook is exacerbated by a political crisis that has delayed the formation of a central government for more than a year, and with it, a budget for 2012 and a fiscal framework for 2012-14.

Agreement is crucial to securing funds from a 1.1 billion- euro ($1.48 billion) IMF standby deal approved in 2008.

Politicians from Bosnia's rival Serb, Croatian and Muslim communities are at odds over how to fund the central government and how much power it should have.

"These failures are illustrative of long-standing structural challenges that we believe are unlikely to be resolved in the medium term," S&P said.

It said it thinks the political infighting has weakened Bosnia's chances of one day joining the European Union, which will deter much needed foreign investments and slow growth.

The ratings agency said foreign capital inflows were at their lowest level since 2000 and predicted per-capita gross domestic product growth of around zero in 2012.

"For 2012, downside risks to our forecasts stem not only from the domestic situation, but also from the deteriorating external environment, particularly in key trading partners such as in Italy, which purchased 12 percent of Bosnia and Herzegovina's exported goods in 2010," S&P said.

On May 16, Moody's changed the outlook to negative from stable on Bosnia's Ba3 ceiling for foreign currency debt and its B3 ceiling for foreign-currency bank deposits.