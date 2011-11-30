NEW YORK Nov 30 Standard & Poor's cut Bosnia
and Herzegovina's long-term credit rating by one notch to B on
Wednesday and said it could act again if political wrangling
keeps undermining management of the country's public finances.
The downgrade from B-plus and the decision to put Bosnia on
negative watch reflect fears that a tense political environment
was holding up government formation and stunting economic
growth, the ratings agency said.
"More immediately, we remain uncertain as to whether the
current legal framework will allow for temporary financing
arrangements to extend into 2012 in the event that the 2011
budget is not adopted before the end of the year," S&P said in
a statement.
Nobody from Bosnia's government and central bank was
available for comment. Last month, Bosnia's interim cabinet
extended temporary financing to service the country's debt and
fund operations through year end.
The International Monetary Fund said last week the economic
crisis in Europe could see Bosnia's economic growth sliding to
just 0.7 percent in 2012, down from a previous growth forecast
of 3 percent. It also cut its 2011 growth forecast to 1.7
percent from 2.2 percent.
Bosnia's darkening economic outlook is exacerbated by a
political crisis that has delayed the formation of a central
government for more than a year, and with it, a budget for 2012
and a fiscal framework for 2012-14.
Agreement is crucial to securing funds from a 1.1 billion-
euro ($1.48 billion) IMF standby deal approved in 2008.
Politicians from Bosnia's rival Serb, Croatian and Muslim
communities are at odds over how to fund the central government
and how much power it should have.
"These failures are illustrative of long-standing
structural challenges that we believe are unlikely to be
resolved in the medium term," S&P said.
It said it thinks the political infighting has weakened
Bosnia's chances of one day joining the European Union, which
will deter much needed foreign investments and slow growth.
The ratings agency said foreign capital inflows were at
their lowest level since 2000 and predicted per-capita gross
domestic product growth of around zero in 2012.
"For 2012, downside risks to our forecasts stem not only
from the domestic situation, but also from the deteriorating
external environment, particularly in key trading partners such
as in Italy, which purchased 12 percent of Bosnia and
Herzegovina's exported goods in 2010," S&P said.
On May 16, Moody's changed the outlook to negative from
stable on Bosnia's Ba3 ceiling for foreign currency debt and
its B3 ceiling for foreign-currency bank deposits.