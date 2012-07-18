July 18 Standard & Poor's Rating Services put
the New Mexico Finance Authoirty's senior and subordinate-lien
bonds on Creditwatch with negative implications on Wednesday,
over concerns about oversight and fraud after the authority
stated its fiscal 2011 financial results were not completed
properly.
"While the rating on the bonds reflects multiple credit
factors, the potential lack of oversight or fraud regarding the
authority's financial position could result in a lower rating,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst James Breeding in a
statement, citing a press release the authority issued last
week.
S&P said it is primarily concerned about oversight of the
authority's gross receipts tax revenues, borrower loan payments,
common reserve fund and contingent liquidity account.