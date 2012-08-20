Aug 20 Tuition fees outpacing overall inflation
are not just a problem for students but are poised to produce
credit-ratings cuts for U.S. universities and colleges,
especially if America's economy sputters, Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said on Monday.
Pointing to student-debt loads that may rival the $852
billion of U.S. credit-card borrowings, the Wall Street agency
said worrisome higher-education costs may affect applications,
enrollments and the overall financial health of both state
universities and private colleges.
"Standard & Poor's Rating Services believes that rising
college costs, along with a decrease in state support at public
institutions and volatile revenue levels at private
institutions, could begin to significantly pressure ratings at
some schools and universities, especially if the economy
stagnates or returns to a recession," S&P said in an analysis.
Tuition costs at public four-year colleges and universities
rose at an average 5.6 percent a year over general inflation
during the last decade, and at 2.6 percent a year at comparable
private institutions, S&P said, noting that the average
American's net worth shrank 9 percent from 2007 to 2011.
"U.S. colleges and universities are approaching a point
where many of their customers can't afford the tuition without
significant financial aid," S&P said.
But, in a reversal from 2010 and 2011, when many colleges
boosted financial aid and had declines in net tuition revenues,
many schools cannot sustain the tuition sacrifices and are
curbing scholarships and other aid programs.
"In fiscal 2012 and 2013, institutions are slowing the
growth of institutional financial aid as their resources remain
limited," S&P said. "We are also seeing institutions focus
more on attracting full-pay students."
S&P credit analyst Blake Cullimore said in another report
that the f inances of p u blic universities and colleges w ere
st abilizing, but at ge nerally lower levels t h an before the
2007-09 recession.
"The slow recovery of state and regional economies and the
reduced levels of state appropriations have only had a minimal
impact on the higher education ratings to date," Cu l limore s aid.
But their limited capacities to close resulting revenue gaps
or to reduce expenses "could put downward pressure on some
ratings," Cullimore said in a statement.