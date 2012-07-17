July 17 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
downgraded to AA-plus from AAA various bonds issued in
Massachusetts for Williams College, the top-ranked liberal arts
college in the U.S.
The credit rating agency said the college's financial
resource ratios are below those of other AAA rated liberal arts,
undergraduate-only colleges. The AAA rating is S&P's highest.
S&P revised its outlook on the Williams to negative last
year. Since then, the college's ratio of resources to debt has
improved, but it has been due primarily to investments instead
of operating performance, S&P said. The outlook is now stable.