July 17 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded to AA-plus from AAA various bonds issued in Massachusetts for Williams College, the top-ranked liberal arts college in the U.S.

The credit rating agency said the college's financial resource ratios are below those of other AAA rated liberal arts, undergraduate-only colleges. The AAA rating is S&P's highest.

S&P revised its outlook on the Williams to negative last year. Since then, the college's ratio of resources to debt has improved, but it has been due primarily to investments instead of operating performance, S&P said. The outlook is now stable.