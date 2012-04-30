NEW YORK, April 30 Egan-Jones Ratings downgraded
Spain's credit level on Monday, the latest blow for the euro
zone country, which slid into recession in the first quarter as
austerity measures ate into growth.
The firm cut Spain to BB-plus from BBB-minus, citing the
country's "miserable trend" of economic contraction in recent
years.
Last week Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating on Spain
by two notches to BBB-plus from A, citing expectations public
finances will deteriorate even more than previously thought on
the contracting economy and an ailing banking sector.
Spain has an A3 rating from Moody's Investors Service and an
A from Fitch Ratings. All three ratings agencies have Spain with
a negative outlook.
Spain has seen its 10-year borrowing costs hover around 6
percent in recent months, a level that many analysts say is
unsustainable.
The country is working to trim spending - but those very
measures could delay a return to growth until late this year or
beyond, economists say.
Egan-Jones highlighted the risks to the Spanish banking
sector on Monday, noting that "Spain is likely to be faced with
payments to support a portion (of) its banking sector and for
its weaker provinces; ... watch for requests for support from
the banks."
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this
month charged Egan-Jones and its president, Sean Egan, with
making false statements in a 2008 application to the agency to
rate certain securities.
Egan has said the company will fight the charges.
(Reporting By Luciana Lopez)