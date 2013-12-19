LONDON Dec 19 Europe's controversial new ratings calendar got its first crunch date on Thursday, when DBRS said it would decide whether Spain or Italy would have their under-pressure ratings cut on April 11.

The date is a key one because if DBRS does pull the trigger, Italian and Spanish bonds would be hit with a 5 percent penalty when banks use them at the European Central Bank in exchange for its cheap funding.

DBRS currently rates both Rome and Madrid at A (low) with a negative outlook and is the only one of the four rating agencies used by the ECB to still have them in the A category. Norway 31-Jan United Kingdom 14-Feb Denmark 28-Feb European Financial Stability Facility 28-Feb Belgium 21-Mar-14 Ireland 28-Mar-14 Italy 11-Apr-14 Spain 11-Apr-14 Germany 11-Apr-14 Netherlands 25-Apr Finland 16-May Portugal 23-May France 30-May Austria 13-Jun Sweden 13-Jun Cyprus 27-Jun Norway 4-Jul Greece 11-Jul United Kingdom 18-Jul Denmark 25-Jul European Financial Stability Facility 8-Aug Belgium 19-Sep Ireland 26-Sep Germany 26-Sep Spain 10-Oct Netherlands 10-Oct Italy 10-Oct Finland 7-Nov France 7-Nov Portugal 21-Nov Austria 28-Nov Cyprus 5-Dec Sweden 5-Dec Greece 12-Dec (Reporting by Marc Jones)