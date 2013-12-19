LONDON Dec 19 Europe's controversial new
ratings calendar got its first crunch date on Thursday, when
DBRS said it would decide whether Spain or Italy would have
their under-pressure ratings cut on April 11.
The date is a key one because if DBRS does pull the trigger,
Italian and Spanish bonds would be hit with a 5 percent penalty
when banks use them at the European Central Bank in exchange for
its cheap funding.
DBRS currently rates both Rome and Madrid at A (low) with a
negative outlook and is the only one of the four rating agencies
used by the ECB to still have them in the A category.
Norway 31-Jan
United Kingdom 14-Feb
Denmark 28-Feb
European Financial Stability Facility 28-Feb
Belgium 21-Mar-14
Ireland 28-Mar-14
Italy 11-Apr-14
Spain 11-Apr-14
Germany 11-Apr-14
Netherlands 25-Apr
Finland 16-May
Portugal 23-May
France 30-May
Austria 13-Jun
Sweden 13-Jun
Cyprus 27-Jun
Norway 4-Jul
Greece 11-Jul
United Kingdom 18-Jul
Denmark 25-Jul
European Financial Stability Facility 8-Aug
Belgium 19-Sep
Ireland 26-Sep
Germany 26-Sep
Spain 10-Oct
Netherlands 10-Oct
Italy 10-Oct
Finland 7-Nov
France 7-Nov
Portugal 21-Nov
Austria 28-Nov
Cyprus 5-Dec
Sweden 5-Dec
Greece 12-Dec
(Reporting by Marc Jones)