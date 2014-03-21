(Adds detail)
SYDNEY, March 21 Fitch Ratings on Friday
affirmed the United States' credit ratings at "AAA" with a
stable outlook, removing the distant danger that it might
downgrade the world's largest economy.
The action resolves the negative watch that Fitch had placed
on the United States back in October, when political wrangling
over the debt ceiling had raised the risk of default.
"Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate
developments with a material likelihood, individually or
collectively, of leading to a rating downgrade," it said in a
statement.
The U.S. was embarrassed and world financial markets were
roiled in 2011 when Standard & Poor's downgraded the country's
rating to "AA plus". S&P currently has it on a stable outlook.
Fitch said the latest crisis over the debt limit had not
adversely affected U.S. Treasury yields or the appetite of
foreign investors for the debt.
"Therefore Fitch does not believe the role of the US dollar,
sovereign financing flexibility or debt tolerance has been
materially damaged," it said.
Fitch noted the United States had greater debt tolerance
than other triple-A peers owing to the unparalleled financing
flexibility provided by being the issuer of the world's reserve
currency and benchmark fixed-income asset.
"Strong fiscal consolidation has been achieved," the agency
added.
It expected the U.S. budget deficit to decline to 2.9
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the 2014 fiscal year,
from 4 percent in fiscal 2013 and 6.7 percent in 2012.
But Fitch cautioned there were still risks to the ratings
outlook, including if authorities failed to address rising
expenditure pressures from an ageing population and higher
interest rates later in the decade.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Matt Driskill & Kim
Coghill)