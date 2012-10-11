NEW YORK Oct 11 DBRS reaffirmed the United
States' top AAA credit rating and stable outlook on Thursday,
saying the economy remains highly productive and is flexible
enough to respond to external shocks.
The ratings agency acknowledged that U.S. efforts to boost
growth since the financial crisis have increased the U.S. debt
burden. But it said the size of the economy, which accounts for
21.7 percent of global output, and the dollar's role as reserve
currency, which allows the government to finance its debt
cheaply, were important advantages.
"These attributes give the U.S. Treasury a high capacity to
service debt, even during periods of investor risk aversion,"
the agency said in a statement.