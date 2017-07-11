FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
German kitchen tool maker Rational raises sales forecast
July 11, 2017 / 5:48 AM / a day ago

German kitchen tool maker Rational raises sales forecast

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - Germany's Rational, a maker of hot food preparation tools for professional kitchens, said it raised its 2017 sales outlook on Tuesday thanks to large orders from North America.

Rational said it now expected growth of between 11 percent and 13 percent. It had previously said it expected "moderate" growth to continue. Sales grew by 9 percent last year.

The company said it still expected earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at between 26 percent to 27 percent of sales.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

