FRANKFURT Oct 29 Germany' Rational
expects further growth in 2015 after confirming its outlook for
stronger sales and earnings this year, the supplier of
commercial kitchens said on Wednesday.
"In 2015, we will continue the path we have set," chief
executive Peter Stadelmann told Reuters in an interview.
Rational said sales rose by 10 percent and operating profit
by 21 percent in the third quarter.
Strong growth in European markets helped offset weakness in
Russia, the United States and Asia so far this year.
Stadelmann said he was pleased with the first nine months
but signalled that the fourth quarter could be weaker than the
prior year quarter, which was exceptionally strong.
