FRANKFURT Oct 29 Rational Ag

* Says q3 sales up 10 percent to 129.5 million eur, q3 ebit up 21 percent to 43.4 million eur

* Says still expects 2014 sales and earnings to develop positive

* Analysts polled by reuters had forecast q3 sales of 128 million eur, ebit of 38.9 million eur on average