US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy shares buoy Wall St as crude rises
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks ended a choppy session up slightly on Monday as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials ahead of bank quarterly earnings this week.
MUMBAI Aug 9 India's Ratnakar Bank will acquire Royal Bank of Scotland's Indian credit cards, mortgage and commercial banking portfolios, it said on Friday.
Ratnakar Bank, a small-sized private sector lender, will acquire about 120,000 customers through the deal. Employees of RBS associated with these portfolios will be absorbed by the bank, it said in a statement without disclosing the deal size.
RBS will continue to operate its corporate and institutional business, and private banking in India, it said.
A plan by RBS, majority owned by the UK government, to sell the Indian businesses to HSBC Holdings Plc had fallen through in November last year.
In January, mid-sized private sector lender Yes Bank had said it was interested in acquiring RBS' India retail assets.
The private-equity backed Ratnakar, whose top ranks are filled with pros from Wall Street banks, has a wide presence in western India.
