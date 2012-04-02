(Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, April 2 Swedish private equity firm Ratos said it had agreed to sell pest control firm Anticimex to fellow private equity group EQT in a deal that valued the sold company at about 2.9 billion Swedish crowns ($437.05 million).

Ratos, which owns 85 percent of Anticimex, said on Monday that the selling price for 100 percent of the shares amounted to 1.775 billion crowns and that it would book a net exit gain on the transaction of about 940 million crowns.

The other owners of Anticimex had also agreed to the sale, which was expected to be completed at the end of the second quarter after approval from relevant authorities, it added.

Ratos bought its 85 percent stake in Anticimex from Nordic Capital in early 2006 in a deal that valued the company at 1.6 billion crowns. Anticimex has seen sales and profits rise every year since then, even in 2009 when Sweden's GDP fell sharply.

The deal follows the sale of Ahlsell by Cinven and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners for 1.8 billion euros ($2.40 billion) to rival CVC, the largest private equity buyout in Europe this year, a sign of the continuing strength of Nordic debt markets and buyers belief in the outperformance of the region's economies. ($1 = 6.6353 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.7509 euros) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)