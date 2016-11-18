(Adds detail, background)

Nov 18 Swedish private equity firm Ratos said on Friday it would proceed with its plans to list Norwegian wine and spirits firm Arcus on the Oslo bourse, and set a price range of 39-45 Norwegian crowns ($4.6-5.3) per share.

* Ratos said two weeks ago it intended to list Arcus, which it bought in 2005

* Says to apply for a listing of company's shares on Oslo Børs and first day of trading is expected to be 1 december 2016

* Ratos's holding in Arcus amounts to 83 percent

* Arcus and Ratos have decided to proceed with plans for a stock exchange listing and to diversify ownership in Arcus through issue of new shares and sale of existing shares

* Ratos and other shareholders, including Hoff, comprise "selling shareholders" and intend to divest approximately 36-65 pct of existing number of shares in Arcus

* Price range for Arcus shares is NOK 39-45 per share

* Price per share under offering corresponds to market capitalisation for total number of shares in Arcus following completion of listing of NOK 2,725-3,025 mln

* Offering will generate gross proceeds for Arcus totalling NOK 775 mln

* Offering is aimed at general public in Norway, to institutional investors and to company's employees

* Ratos's exit gain in conjunction with listing is expected to amount to about SEK 1,350 mln based on mid-point of price range

* "Arcus is a Nordic consumer goods company that is well-suited to a stock-exchange listing and that the timing is right for such a listing," says Mikael Norlander, Investment Director at Ratos

* Says Arcus has delivered healthy sales growth over the past 11 years, with annual growth rate of approximately 11 pct since 2005

* Arcus spirits brands include Aalborg Akvavit, Gammel Dansk and Lysholm Linie Aquavit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5743 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Helena Soderpalm, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)