STOCKHOLM, March 18 Ratos : * Bonnier and Ratos create the nordic region's leading cinema business * Says agreements have been signed regarding a merger of SF Bio and Finnkino that together will form the Nordic region's largest cinema group. The new business will be owned 60 percent by Ratos and 40 percent by Bonnier * Says owners Ratos and Bonnier will support the new cinema group's long-term growth ambitions in current and new markets * Says enterprise value for 100 percent of the company amounts to approximately SEK 3 billion * Says new company will have sales of approximately SEK 2.6 billion, with an operating profit (EBITA) of approximately SEK 360 million * Says acquisition consists of a merger of SF Bio and Finnkino and includes no capital from Bonnier or initially from Ratos