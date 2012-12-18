STOCKHOLM Dec 18 Ratos :
* Ratos and Ferd acquire aibel
* Says purchase price (enterprise value) amounts to
approximately NOK 8 600m
* Says Ratos will own 32% of Aibel, the sixth ap fund 18% and
ferd 50%
* Says Ratos and the Sixth AP Fund will invest via a jointly
owned company which will be represented by Ratos on Aibel's
board -- Ferd and Ratos will therefore represent 50% each of the
ownership in Aibel
* Says Aibel is a leading Norwegian service company within oil,
gas and renewable energy with about 8,000 employees
* Says in 2012, Aibel's sales will total more than NOK 10
billion with an EBITDA-margin of approximately 9%
* Says Ratos will provide equity of approximately NOK 1 400m
* Says Ferd currently owns 80% of Aibel, directly and via its
investment in Herkules Private Equity Fund II.
* Says acquisition is subject to approval from the relevant
regulatory authorities and is expected to be completed during
the first quarter of 2013