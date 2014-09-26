(Corrects in headline to 68, not 69 crowns)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 Swedish private equity firm Ratos said on Friday that the final offering price for its initial public offering of window and door maker Inwido had been set at 68 crowns per share.

The offer price, which is roughly in the middle of the 63-74 crown offer range, values the entire company at about 3.94 billion crowns ($546.4 million), it said in a statement.

Ratos announced earlier this month it was preparing Inwido, which it has owned since 2004, for a floatation. It starts trading on the Stockholm bourse on Friday.

Ratos said the offering was oversubscribed several times and it would gain 1.15 billion crowns from the deal.

"There has been great interest in this IPO from both private individuals and institutions in Sweden and internationally," it said.

After the listing, Ratos's share in Inwido totals 31.3 percent. If an over-allotment option is fully exercised, Ratos' ownership will fall to 21.5 percent, it said.

(1 US dollar = 7.2103 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)