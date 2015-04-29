STOCKHOLM, April 29 Swedish private equity firm Ratos is evaluating a placement of its shares in window and doors maker Inwido, Ratos said in a statement after market close on Tuesday.

Ratos, which owns 31.3 percent of Inwido, said it has appointed Carnegie and Handelsbanken Capital Markets as joint bookrunners to evaluate the conditions for a placement.

The bookbuilding period will start with immediate effect and may be closed at short notice, Ratos said.

Based on Inwido's closing price on Tuesday, Ratos stake is worth around 1.7 billion Swedish crowns.

"We are now examining the possibility of reducing our ownership in Inwido, which is in line with Ratos's strategy," Ratos Chief Executive Susanna Campbell said in a statement.

Inwido was listed in September last year. Ratos pledged at the time not to sell more shares within 6 months of the listing.

As Inwido's largest owner with seats on its board, it could also not sell less than 30 days before Inwido's first-quarter report on Tuesday, meaning the move to sell more shares came at the earliest moment available to it.

Inwido shares are up 42 percent so far this year, versus a 17 percent rise for the broader Stockholm market. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom and Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)