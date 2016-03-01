STOCKHOLM, March 1 Swedish private equity firm
Ratos has picked banks ABG Sundal Collier
and SEB to advise it on a market listing or sale of
Norway-based wine and spirits supplier ArcusGruppen, sources
familiar with the matter said.
The sources, who declined to be identified because the
deliberations are not public, said an Oslo stock market listing,
which could happen this year, was more likely than a sale to a
strategic buyer or to another private equity firm.
Ratos and SEB declined to comment. ABG Sundal Collier did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Arcus, whose spirits brands include Gammel Dansk and Aalborg
Akvavit, had sales of 2.47 billion Norwegian crowns ($286
million) in 2015 and earnings before interest depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 258 million.
Nordic consumer businesses such as Swedish food retailers
Ica and Axfood, Danish brewer Carlsberg
and recently listed Scandinavian Tobacco Group
have enterprise values of between 10 and 12 times
their 2015 EBITDA.
Similar multiples for Arcus would yield a valuation of
between 2.6 and 3.1 billion Norwegian crowns including debt.
Ratos bought Arcus in 2005 and owns 83 percent of the
company which competes with international players like Diageo
, Bacardi and Pernod Ricard in the spirits
segment.
Ratos has 18 holdings in the Nordics which last year had
combined revenues of 31 billion Swedish crowns ($3.6 billion).
($1 = 8.6499 Norwegian crowns)
($1 = 8.5979 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Keith Weir)