STOCKHOLM Nov 21 Ratos Ab

* Ratos acquires Ledil

* Says purchase price (enterprise value) for 100% of company amounts to eur 97m, of which ratos will provide equity of approximately eur 50m

* To acquire approximately 67% of the shares in the Finnish LED optics company Ledil Oy from the company's founders

* In the split financial year 2013/2014, Ledil's sales totalled EUR 24.5m with an operating profit (EBITA) of EUR 7.1m.

* Says since 2009/2010, Ledil has had an average organic growth of 40% per annum with good profitability.

* The company currently has approximately 70 employees.

* Acquisition is subject to approval from the relevant authorities and is expected to be completed around year-end. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: