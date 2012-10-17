HELSINKI Oct 17 Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki
said it was to spin off part of its engineering
division into a new company with systems supplier Komas which is
owned by private equity firm CapMan.
The new company, Fortaco, was expected to have pro-forma
sales of about 270 million euros ($352 million) this year and
will have around 2,600 employees, Rautaruukki said on Wednesday.
Rautaruukki said it will own 19 percent of Fortaco and will
be paid 114 million euros, of which 25 million will be cash and
81 million in securities.
($1 = 0.7679 euro)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Dan Lalor)
