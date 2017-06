HELSINKI Feb 1 Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki said it plans to restructure its steel business after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Rautaruukki's fourth-quarter adjusted operating loss widened to 40 million euros ($52.4 million) from 5 million a year earlier, much worse than the 12 million loss that analysts expected in a Reuters poll.

The company said it will restructure its steel business, aiming to boost earnings by 50 million euros in 2013.

($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)