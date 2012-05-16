HELSINKI May 16 Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki plans to cut up to 90 jobs at its metals unit in Finland to boost profitability, the company said on Wednesday.

Rautaruukki announced an adjusted first-quarter operating loss of 15 million euros ($19.16 million) on April 24, when chief executive Sakari Tamminen said he would cut costs. ($1 = 0.7828 euro) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Dan Lalor)