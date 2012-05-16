Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
HELSINKI May 16 Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki plans to cut up to 90 jobs at its metals unit in Finland to boost profitability, the company said on Wednesday.
Rautaruukki announced an adjusted first-quarter operating loss of 15 million euros ($19.16 million) on April 24, when chief executive Sakari Tamminen said he would cut costs. ($1 = 0.7828 euro) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Dan Lalor)
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
OSLO, June 9 Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.