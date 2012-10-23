HELSINKI Oct 23 Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki
reported a bigger-than-expected third-quarter
operating loss, hit by economic uncertainty and lower prices.
The group's July-September comparable operating loss was 18
million euros ($23.5 million), it said on Tuesday, missing an
average forecast of 6.4 million euros in a Reuters poll.
A year ago it made a profit of 1 million euros.
Rautaruukki warned last month it would make an operating
loss this year and said it would cut around 250 jobs to reduce
costs.
($1 = 0.7651 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)