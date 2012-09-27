HELSINKI, Sept 27 Finnish steel maker Rautaruukki warned that it would post a comparable operating loss for the full year as weak demand and lower steel product prices weigh on sales.

The company said annual sales would likely be flat from a year earlier as some customers were pushing back orders, especially in standard steel products. It previously forecast sales to grow 5 percent and comparable operating profit to be flat from 2011.

It also said it aims to cut around 250 jobs, and that it will begin negotiating layoffs.

(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)