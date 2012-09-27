UPDATE 2-China says 31 nationals detained in Zambia for illegal mining
* Beijing hopes situation can be resolved as soon as possible (Adds quote from Zambia immigration chief)
HELSINKI, Sept 27 Rautaruukki Oyj : * Ruukki is to initiate employer-employee negotiations within the steel
business to improve efficiency - studies initiated to improve efficiency in
administration * Sees need for a total of 250 redundancies (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Beijing hopes situation can be resolved as soon as possible (Adds quote from Zambia immigration chief)
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Updates with closing prices, adds details)