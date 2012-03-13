* Q4 EPS $0.60 vs est $0.48
* Q4 rev up 36 pct
* Shares rise 6 pct
March 13 Raven Industries Inc's
quarterly profit beat estimates, driven by strong sales at its
engineered films business, which makes rugged reinforced plastic
sheets.
The company's fourth-quarter earnings rose to $11 million,
or 60 cents a share, from $7.4 million, or 41 cents a share, a
year ago.
Revenue at the company, which competes with Spartech Corp
, rose 36 percent to $96.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 48 cents a
share on revenue of $78.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Sales at the engineered films business, which
accounts for more than a third of Raven's total revenue, grew 48
percent.
Shares of the Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company were
up about 6 percent at $64.99 in morning trade on the Nasdaq.