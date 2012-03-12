* Warehouse developer posts 131 pct rise in net profit
* Says demand is outstripping supply
* Sets dividend payment at 3 pence a share
MOSCOW, March 12 Russian warehouse
developer Raven Russia more than doubled its full year
net profit in 2011 as demand from tenants outstripped supply,
allowing it to pay a full year dividend and eye further
portfolio growth.
Russia's real estate sector, hit hard during the financial
crisis of 2008-2009, has been recovering steadily as projects
frozen during the downturn are completed and let out while
rising demand has boosted prices for existing space.
Raven Russia said pre-tax profit increased 131 percent to
$128.9 million last year, while the full year dividend payment
was set at 3 pence a share.
"We have been helped by a strong level of tenant demand and
have done as well as we could have hoped," Chief Executive Glyn
Hirsch said in a statement.
He added that the group's portfolio was now 92 percent let,
and that it was in the process of buying up new plots in the
north of Moscow despite limited borrowing options.
"The main direct issue for us is the small pool of debt
providers to our market. Despite high margins and reliable cash
flows the twin terrors of "Russia" and "property" keep most
institutions away," Hirsch said.
Raven Russia is in the process of a share buyback to take
advantage of a share price that is below net asset value (NAV).
The group's shares are up 14.4 percent this year, valuing it at
$552 million.