DUBAI Jan 29 Masraf Al Rayan,
Qatar's fourth-largest bank by market value, posted a 16.3
percent increase in full-year net profit, it said in a statement
on Sunday.
The sharia-compliant bank made a net profit of 1.41 billion
riyals ($384.45 million) in 2011, compared with 1.21 billion in
the previous year.
Earnings profit for the fourth quarter was 396 million
riyals, according to Reuters calculations, a 37 percent jump
from the 289 million riyals it made in same period a year
earlier.
The bank's assets stood at 55.27 billion riyals at the end
of last year, up 59.4 percent from a year earlier.
Meanwhile, customer deposits increased by 71.2 percent to
46.26 billion riyals at the end of 2011.
The board has proposed a 0.50 riyals per share dividend for
the second half of 2011, taking the full-year amount to 1.10
riyals per share, the statement added.
Shares in Masraf Al Rayan declined 1.2 percent before the
results were announced on Sunday, while the Qatar bourse index
rose 0.1 percent.
($1 = 3.6416 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Firouz Sedarsat)