(Renuka Rayasam has written for the Atlantic.com, the New
Yorker.com, the BBC.com and the Wall Street Journal, among other
publications. The opinions expressed are her own.)
By Renuka and Rayasam
Aug 11 As Greece and its euro zone lenders
hammer out the details of its third bailout package, the focus
is on budget deficits and other financial fixes. But if history
is any guide, politics - not profligate spending - could be the
ultimate stumbling block for the euro.
More than a century after Europe's last failed attempt at a
currency union, countries on the Continent are again ignoring
the political consequences of their economic endeavors. That
oversight could have dire consequences. "Currency and money are
much more interconnected with political control than most people
think," said Charles Goodhart, emeritus professor at the London
School of Economics and formerly a member of the Bank of
England's monetary policy committee.
Politics was the undoing of the Latin Monetary Union,
created in 1865 to help European countries trade more easily and
boost their weight in the global financial system. That year
delegates from Belgium, France, Italy and Switzerland convened
in Paris and agreed to standardize their metal-backed currencies
to stabilize their economies, which were being hammered by new
gold and silver discoveries around the world.
In reality, the currency union, which expanded to include
Greece, Serbia and other countries, lurched from crisis to
crisis as members pursued their own economic fate at the expense
of others. Even the Papal State treasurer, Cardinal Giacomo
Antonelli, tried to game the system by minting less-than-pure
silver coins. At one point Greece left the Latin Monetary Union
for a few years - foreshadowing German finance minister Wolfgang
Schäuble's proposal for a similar solution to the latest euro
crisis drama.
When World War One hit, winning the war became more pressing
than economic concerns, and the union fell apart, as did a
similar currency union in Scandinavia. All told, the currency
union lasted about 60 years before it dissolved completely.
Currencies that have endured, like the pound sterling and
the dollar, exist in sovereign states where financial decisions
are closely tied to policymaking. They've lasted through
different financial arrangements - from the gold standard to
Bretton Woods, through war and inflation.
A currency, more than anything, is a symbol of modern
statehood, said Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, a senior fellow at the
Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.
Currencies tend to last as long as the country that mints them.
The Yugoslav dinar, for example, fell out of circulation when
the country split. When the Soviet Union splintered, new
independent states abandoned the ruble for their own currencies.
Money "has a lot of political symbolism," said Kirkegaard.
There is a lot of political symbolism behind the euro as
well. A common currency was supposed to bring countries closer
together and fend off the threat of a European war. However, the
Maastricht Treaty, which set up the original parameters of the
euro, put money-making power in the hands of a supranational
body independent of individual governments. European
policymakers broke the traditional links between political
sovereignty and money creation to a far greater extent than ever
before.
The result is a currency union where monetary policy again
pays little heed to politics - which is especially problematic
today, when European politics are infinitely more complicated.
Leaders of euro zone countries are democratically elected and
the euro is freely floating, not backed by gold or silver. That
provides far more uncertainty for how to solve economic issues.
Just look at the referendum that Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras called last month in order to get leverage with his euro
zone partners. In the end it had the opposite effect on the
negotiations - and was a brutal lesson in realpolitik for the
new leader.
For a country to leave the euro and successfully introduce
its own currency, it would have to limit cross-border travels
for its citizens and implement capital controls, not to mention
more logistical and legal overhauls like rewriting pages of
existing labor, mortgage other financial contracts as well as
lines of computer code in payment machines, according to Barry
Eichengreen, economic history professor at the University of
California, Berkeley. None of those measures would sit well with
voters, but they would be necessary to keep cash from fleeing
while a country introduces a new currency.
The opposite extreme - true political integration - is
unlikely as well. While euro zone countries have moved toward
more centralization, they are far from repairing the link
between politics and monetary policymaking.
So what does the future hold?
The examples of Ireland, Greece and other smaller euro zone
countries that have run into trouble over the years show that
for the most part, when countries weigh the cost of leaving
versus a monetary policy that is less than ideal for their
economies, they will choose to stay.
It also means that the euro will likely continue to lurch
from crisis to crisis, in many cases fueling existing problems
in countries with policies that tend to magnify economic
fluctuations. For example, even when the Irish housing market
was on fire, the European Central Bank threw gas on it by
lowering interest rates. If Greece had control over its own
money-making, it would have a host of options to boost its
economy that it is lacking today.
What once started as a hopeful project intended to bring
peace and prosperity to Europe has in just two decades been
transformed into a symbol of confinement and dread. While voters
in many countries have soured on the idea of a common currency,
fear over the alternatives keep them fettered for now.
