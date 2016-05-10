BRIEF-VGI Global Media posts FY net profit of 826.4 mln baht
* FY net profit 826.4 million baht versus 940.5 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 Raydium Semi-Conductor :
* Says it to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$6 per share to shareholders for 2015
* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$372,180,000 in total
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yG5t
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )
* FY net profit 826.4 million baht versus 940.5 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In Q1 2017, group's completed gross merchandise volume was RMB12.67 billion, up 116.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: