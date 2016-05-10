May 10 Raydium Semi-Conductor :

* Says it to fully acquire a Taipei-based display panel company through stock swap with record date on Oct. 1

* Says one share of Raydium Semi-Conductor swaps 2.4 shares of the display panel company

* Says it to issue 7,250,000 new shares for the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yG9N

