March 20 Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) said it appointed two financial advisers from Merrill Lynch in California.

Nick Salvetti and A.J. Salvetti managed about $210 million in assets at Merrill Lynch and had annual fees and commissions in excess of $1.1 million.

The brothers operate as a team named The Salvetti Group, Family Wealth Advisors, an independent firm, with securities offered through RJFS.

Their combined industry experience totals more than 30 years.

Merrill Lynch could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)