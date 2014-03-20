Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
March 20 Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) said it appointed two financial advisers from Merrill Lynch in California.
Nick Salvetti and A.J. Salvetti managed about $210 million in assets at Merrill Lynch and had annual fees and commissions in excess of $1.1 million.
The brothers operate as a team named The Salvetti Group, Family Wealth Advisors, an independent firm, with securities offered through RJFS.
Their combined industry experience totals more than 30 years.
Merrill Lynch could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
Jan 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 23 Canada has a "very special status" and is unlikely to be hit hard by changes the United States wants to make to the NAFTA trade accord, the head of a business advisory council to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'BBB' and Short-Term IDRs at 'F2' for BankUnited, Inc. (BankUnited) and BankUnited, N.A. The Rating Outlook is Stable. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release. The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier regional banking group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), C