MUMBAI Dec 20 India's Raymond Ltd is planning to raise 750 million rupees ($13.74 million) through two-year bonds at 10.50 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

The issue, rated AA by CARE, is being arranged solely by Yes Bank, said the source.

Raymond is the manufacturer of worsted woollen suitings, wool blended fabrics and readymade garments. ($1 = 54.6000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)