NEW YORK, Sept 16 Recurrent client questions about the effect of the European credit crisis and Swiss banking problems on their accounts led a six-person brokerage team at UBS AG's UBS Wealth Management Americas in Worcester, Massachusetts to join Raymond James & Associates early this month, the head of the team said Wednesday.

"We preferred a company that was domestic," said Stephen J. Erickson, 64, who spent about half of his 37-year brokerage career at UBS and its predecessors.

"The foreign parent's credit crisis issues didn't affect things here, but always seemed to come up in conversations," Erickson said. "It became an issue from the standpoint of retaining clients and of growing our business."

Erickson's team of four advisers and two support staff managed $550 million of client assets when they moved and produced $3.3 million in fees and commissions in the past 12 months, he said.

A UBS Wealth Management spokesman said the company does not comment on departures.

Big brokerage firms regularly recruit top brokerage teams from each other with large bonuses and promises of synergies with their investment banking practices, but Erickson said his team eschewed more lucrative offers in favor of the broker-centric culture at St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James.

In his first nine days at the new firm he said he brought over 35 percent of his clients and expects to hit 90 percent by yearend. "We haven't had a 'no' yet." He said UBS brokers have been "extremely professional and courteous" in wooing his clients.

The team primarily works with people who have accounts of$250,000 and more but does not turn anyone away, said Erickson, who received his certified financial planning designation in 1982. It leads with a broad financial planning approach, and always offered the plans for free despite UBS Wealth Management's recent decision to let brokers keep 50 percent of fees for designing plans.

As at UBS, the team operates under the name Elm Wealth Management, an acronym representing the last names of brokers Erickson, Scott Louder and Christopher Lussier and Michael Martin.

When he was 21, Erickson was elected to the first of his two two-year terms as mayor of his home town, Gardner, Mass. He then joined Paine Webber Jackson & Curtis, which was purchased by UBS in 2000, and also was a branch manager and broker at Dean Witter Reynolds and its subsequent owner, Morgan Stanley, before rejoining UBS Wealth Management. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Grant McCool)