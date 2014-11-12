NEW YORK Nov 12 Raymond James Investment
Advisors Division, a branch of Raymond James Financial
that serves registered independent advisors, said on Wednesday
it added a two-person firm, Archvest Wealth Advisors, to its
platform.
Archvest was founded by investment advisers Eric Lai and
John Wenzel, who together had managed $100 million in client
assets at their Walnut Creek, California-based firm.
Raymond James Investment Advisors Division provides
custodial, technology, research and support services to
registered investment advisory firms that join its platform.
Around 112 firms have partnered with the Raymond James
division, employing roughly 350 advisers, a Raymond James
spokeswoman said.
In addition to adding firms, the channel also recently
announced it will begin offering 120 commission-free ETFs to its
partner registered investment advisory firms and their clients
sometime next month.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by David Gregorio)