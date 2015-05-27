UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
May 27 Raymond James Financial Services Inc said it recruited a team of advisers from Westminster Financial Securities.
Lewis Wentz and his 10-person team, which operates as the Wentz Financial Group, offers securities through Raymond James Financial Services.
They previously managed more than $317 million in client assets and had annual fees and commissions of about $3 million.
Raymond James Financial Services is the broker/dealer and a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial Inc.
Westminster Financial was not immediately available to confirm the news. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.