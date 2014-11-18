NEW YORK Nov 18 Raymond James & Associates, a
branch of Raymond James Financial Inc, said on Tuesday
that it had hired a broker away from rival D.A. Davidson, where
he had produced $2 million in annual revenue.
Trenton Morton joined Raymond James as a managing director
in the Seattle office this month. Morton, who managed $290
million in assets at D.A. Davidson, brings with him broker Scott
Hitchcock.
Also on Tuesday, Raymond James announced two Pacific
Northwest hires from the summer.
Bob Pehl and Lynne Pehl joined Raymond James in July,
opening a new office in Chehalis, Washington. The team joined
from Morgan Stanley, where they managed $265 million in
assets and generated $1.4 million in revenues.
All three advisers joined Raymond James & Associates, which
employs advisers at its broker-dealer.
A spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley declined to comment, and a
spokeswoman for D.A. Davidson did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Raymond James in October reported its best recruiting year
since 2009. It added a net of 68 U.S.-based advisers in the 12
months ended Sept. 30. The firm said actual recruitment was much
higher, but was offset by advisers who resigned or retired.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)