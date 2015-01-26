Jan 26 Raymond James Financial Inc said
on Monday it recruited financial adviser Rob Torrington from
Swiss financial services firm UBS AG, where he managed
$103 million in client assets.
Torrington, Raymond James's senior vice president of
investments, joined in December and will sit in the firm's Palm
Beach Gardens, Florida branch. (bit.ly/1LckrS2)
Torrington offers clients an array of services, including
financial planning, estate planning, retirement planning,
insurance and portfolio management.
Raymond James added 71 financial advisers in the quarter
ended Dec. 31, bringing the total number to 6,336.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)