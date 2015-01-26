Jan 26 Raymond James Financial Inc said on Monday it recruited financial adviser Rob Torrington from Swiss financial services firm UBS AG, where he managed $103 million in client assets.

Torrington, Raymond James's senior vice president of investments, joined in December and will sit in the firm's Palm Beach Gardens, Florida branch. (bit.ly/1LckrS2)

Torrington offers clients an array of services, including financial planning, estate planning, retirement planning, insurance and portfolio management.

Raymond James added 71 financial advisers in the quarter ended Dec. 31, bringing the total number to 6,336. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)