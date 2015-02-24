Feb 24 Raymond James & Associates, Raymond James Financial Inc's broker-dealer, hired John Sedberry and Zachary Jones as advisers in its San Diego office.

Sedberry and Jones were formerly affiliated with LPL Financial Holdings Inc, where they managed more than $93 million in client assets.

LPL was not immediately available to confirm the departures.

Sedberry was appointed senior vice president of investments at Raymond James, while Jones joined as an adviser.

Sedberry has previously worked at WM Financial Services, now part of JPMorgan Chase & Co, IFMG Securities Inc and Wells Fargo Advisors, a unit of Wells Fargo & Co.

Jones has previously worked for Wachovia Securities. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)