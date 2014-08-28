NEW YORK Aug 28 Raymond James Financial
Services, the independent broker-dealer arm of Raymond James
Financial, said on Thursday it added a four-person team
of brokers from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet)
after the lead adviser conducted some unconventional due
diligence: he cold called employees at the St. Petersburg home
office and asked how they liked their jobs.
Kenneth "Casey" Compton, whose team managed $170 million in
assets at FiNet, Wells Fargo & Co's independent
broker-dealer, said he spoke with employees across Raymond James
Financial just by entering random extensions on the firm's main
hot line.
"I would ask, 'How long have you been at Raymond James?'"
and it was only last week that I could find someone who'd been
there less than a decade," Compton said in a telephone
interview.
He also called strangers at Raymond James independent
advisory groups across the country during his cold call
reconnaissance, but he said the longevity of the employees'
careers at headquarters reassured him because of the turmoil
that has battered the industry over the last 10 years.
Since starting with Raymond James on June 23, Compton's
team has acquired one small advisory practice and is in talks to
acquire several more, a spokesman for Raymond James Financial
Services said.
Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)