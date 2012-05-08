May 8 Raymond James Financial Inc said
on Tuesday it hired a 25-year industry veteran from Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney, expanding its adviser force in upstate New
York.
Adviser Jeff Wolk joined Raymond James' Rochester office in
early April from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he managed
more than $148 million in client assets and generated $860,000
in production last year.
Wolk, who joined Raymond James as a producing branch
manager, said he decided to make the move because he wanted to
work at a firm much smaller in scope, where he would have more
access to resources and upper management to serve his clients.
"Size really does matter in our business," Wolk said in an
interview, adding that he felt his old firm -- the largest U.S.
brokerage -- became too cumbersome.
"I'm enjoying once again having the entire firm seem to
focus on the client," he said.
Wolk co-founded Legg Mason's Rochester branch in 1994. Legg
Mason was later acquired by Citigroup's Smith Barney,
which merged with Morgan Stanley's wealth unit in 2009 to
form Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
Wolk began his career as a financial adviser with
Prudential-Bache Securities in 1987. Over the years, he has held
positions as both a financial adviser and a branch manager.
At his new office, Wolk works alongside four other producing
advisers. He was joined by registered sales assistant Lillian
Marini, who also moved to Raymond James from Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney.
Wolk joined Raymond James Financial's traditional employee
broker-dealer division. The St. Petersburg, Florida-based
company also has an independent channel in the United States and
small brokerage units in Canada and the United Kingdom.
With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Raymond James has more
than 6,000 advisers managing more than $350 billion in client
assets. The company recently acquired Memphis-based brokerage
Morgan Keegan, with its roughly 1,000 advisers included in that
count.
Since the start of the year, Raymond James has added at
least 22 experienced advisers who managed more than $2.7 billion
in client assets at their previous firms, based on moves tracked
by Reuters. Those advisers came from firms including Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney, Wells Fargo Advisors and Bank of America's
Merrill Lynch.