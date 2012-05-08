May 8 Raymond James Financial Inc said on Tuesday it hired a 25-year industry veteran from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, expanding its adviser force in upstate New York.

Adviser Jeff Wolk joined Raymond James' Rochester office in early April from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he managed more than $148 million in client assets and generated $860,000 in production last year.

Wolk, who joined Raymond James as a producing branch manager, said he decided to make the move because he wanted to work at a firm much smaller in scope, where he would have more access to resources and upper management to serve his clients.

"Size really does matter in our business," Wolk said in an interview, adding that he felt his old firm -- the largest U.S. brokerage -- became too cumbersome.

"I'm enjoying once again having the entire firm seem to focus on the client," he said.

Wolk co-founded Legg Mason's Rochester branch in 1994. Legg Mason was later acquired by Citigroup's Smith Barney, which merged with Morgan Stanley's wealth unit in 2009 to form Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Wolk began his career as a financial adviser with Prudential-Bache Securities in 1987. Over the years, he has held positions as both a financial adviser and a branch manager.

At his new office, Wolk works alongside four other producing advisers. He was joined by registered sales assistant Lillian Marini, who also moved to Raymond James from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Wolk joined Raymond James Financial's traditional employee broker-dealer division. The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company also has an independent channel in the United States and small brokerage units in Canada and the United Kingdom.

With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Raymond James has more than 6,000 advisers managing more than $350 billion in client assets. The company recently acquired Memphis-based brokerage Morgan Keegan, with its roughly 1,000 advisers included in that count.

Since the start of the year, Raymond James has added at least 22 experienced advisers who managed more than $2.7 billion in client assets at their previous firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Those advisers came from firms including Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Wells Fargo Advisors and Bank of America's Merrill Lynch.