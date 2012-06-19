June 19 Raymond James Financial Inc has hired a team of veteran Illinois-based advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, expanding its footprint in the state, the company said on Tuesday.

Advisers Tom Ford and Jeff Jones, who managed $118 million in client assets, joined Raymond James' Peoria office from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. They generated more than $800,000 in annual revenue production last year.

"The thing that struck me was that they really value the relationship between the adviser and the client," Ford said in an interview about his decision to move to Raymond James.

Increased fees on client accounts at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney was one reason he decided to make the move after nearly three decades at the same brokerage, he said.

Ford had been with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and its predecessors for his entire advising career, which began in 1982. He started with E.F. Hutton, which was later acquired by Lehman Brothers and then Citigroup Inc. The firm eventually became Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth unit with Citi's Smith Barney in 2009.

Ford said another reason he had chosen Raymond James was the training and support it provides to new advisers.

"They put a lot of money and effort into advisers and making sure you have a mentor, someone in the business that wants to help you," he said.

Ford and Jones formed the Ford Jones Group to join Raymond James & Associates, the company's employee broker-dealer division. Raymond James, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, also has an independent adviser division in the United States and small brokerage units in Canada and Britain.

With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Raymond James has more than 6,500 advisers managing more than $370 billion in client assets. The company also recently acquired Memphis-based brokerage Morgan Keegan, with its roughly 1,000 advisers.

Raymond James has added at least 31 experienced advisers who managed roughly $3 billion in client assets combined since the start of the year, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Many of those advisers came from top U.S. brokerages, including Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Wells Fargo Advisors and Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch.