By Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK, July 23
NEW YORK, July 23 Raymond James Financial
recruited a record number of brokers last quarter, a
personnel tsunami that raised expenses but led to a "very solid
quarter," Chief Executive Officer Paul Reilly said Thursday.
The St. Petersburg, Florida, brokerage company ended June 30
with 6,507 financial advisers among its branch, bank and
independent broker channels - up almost 2 percent from three
months earlier and 3.9 percent from a year ago.
Recruiting and retaining salespeople is the lifeblood of
retail brokerage revenue, but Reilly said on a conference call
with analysts that Raymond James's success comes from marketing
its small-firm, broker-centric culture rather than paying top
dollar.
Morgan Stanley, Bank of America's Merrill
Lynch and UBS AG's UBS Wealth Americas have been
paying veteran brokers big recruiting packages, equaling as much
as triple the commissions and fees they produced over the
previous year.
"We've had aggressive competition for a long time," Reilly
said, "but we've stuck to our (pay) packages, making sure it's a
good economic deal for us. We're well aware it's lower than
others."
Raymond James executives repeatedly contrast the relative
freedom they give brokers to run their practices with bank-owned
competitors who they say push brokers to sell loans, bank
products and investment packages.
Reilly conceded that compensation expenses were nevertheless
high last quarter because the firm hired more independent
brokers than full-time employees.
Independent brokers, who contract to sell the firm's
products and buy its business services, keep about 80 percent of
the revenue collected from clients. The payout for brokers who
are full-time employees is only about 50 percent, Chief
Financial Officer Jeffrey Julien said on the call.
The expanding salesforce companywide was a "key driver" of
Raymond James's 9 percent revenue and profit growth in the
quarter that ended June 30 to $1.3 billion and $133.2 million
respectively.
The private client group remains Raymond James' biggest
sector, contributing $892 million of revenue and $86.4 million
of pretax income.
The company reported results after the market closed on
Wednesday. Its earnings per share of 91 cents bear the 89 cent
consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Separately, Reilly said Raymond James still hopes to hire
investment bankers in Europe and the United Kingdom to bolster
its cross-border mergers and acquisitions business. The company
has talked to many but hasn't been willing to pay the prices the
advisory boutiques are asking, he said.
Raymond James' shares were down 1.4 percent to $59.85 in
noontime trading on Thursday.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Alan Crosby)