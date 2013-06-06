BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS says unit delivered services to 10.6 mln social grant recipients for April
* Unit, Cash Paymaster Services ensured uninterrupted service delivery to SA's 10.6 million social grant recipients for April 2017 pay-cycle
June 6 Raymond James Financial Inc said on Thursday it added a veteran adviser to one of its existing independent practices in Texas, expanding its adviser footprint in the region.
James "Doug" Hall, who has worked in the advising industry for 29 years, joined Raymond James from U.S. Capital Advisors, where he managed $100 million in client assets. Hall joined the Green Financial Group, an independent firm based in Houston, affiliated with Raymond James' independent broker-dealer.
Prior to U.S. Capital Advisors, Hall also worked at UBS Wealth Management Americas and Morgan Stanley, where he first worked with Jeff Green, founder of the Green Financial Group.
U.S. Capital Advisors declined to comment on Hall's departure.
Hall joined Raymond James Financial Services Inc, the company's independent broker-dealer. Raymond James also has a traditional employee broker-dealer in the United States and smaller brokerage units in Canada and Britain.
With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James had 6,297 advisers and representatives who managed $406.8 billion of client assets as of the end of March.
* Unit, Cash Paymaster Services ensured uninterrupted service delivery to SA's 10.6 million social grant recipients for April 2017 pay-cycle
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
QUANG TRI, Vietnam, April 4 "The big fish are all dead," complained 50 year-old Mai Xuan Hoa, picking small fish from a net as he tried to rebuild his livelihood a year after Vietnam's worst environmental disaster.