July 11 Raymond James Financial Inc said on Thursday it hired a team of veteran advisers who managed more than $350 million in clients assets to join its independent broker-dealer division in Pennsylvania.

Advisers Winfield Smathers IV and Fred Miller joined Raymond James from Pennsylvania-based brokerage firm Hunter Associates, Inc, where the advisers had an annual revenue production of $1.6 million.

Smathers and Miller together formed Shorebridge Wealth Management, an independent firm affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services Inc, the company's independent division catering to advisers who also function as business owners. Their office is based in Pittsburgh.

Smathers and Miller, who had both been with their old firm for two decades, were joined at Raymond James by managing directors Dean Kartsonas and Kathleen Kartsonas, along with adviser Kyle Balliet and registered associate Dena Karsin.

St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James also has a traditional employee broker-dealer division in the United States and smaller brokerage units in Canada and Britain.

With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Raymond James had 6,297 advisers and representatives who managed $406.8 billion of client assets as of the end of March. The company reports its next quarterly results in late July.