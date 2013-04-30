By Ashley Lau
| DALLAS, April 30
DALLAS, April 30 At a time when some larger Wall
Street firms are trimming training programs to cut costs,
Raymond James Financial Inc is bulking up its plan to
develop the next generation of advisers.
Raymond James plans to build on a highly successful program
developed by Memphis-based brokerage Morgan Keegan, which it
acquired last year for $1.2 billion. It will spend more to
integrate its plan with Morgan Keegan's model, Paul Reilly, the
chief executive of Raymond James, said.
Raymond James does not break out the amount it spends on
training alone, but Reilly says it will be a "top priority" for
the company for 2013.
"We're focused on long-term conservative growth, even as the
Street wants us to cut costs," Reilly said in an interview at
the company's annual conference in Dallas last week for
independent Raymond James advisers. "We're looking to grow the
business five years out, not this quarter."
Training is a costly undertaking. Investing in younger
trainees can be a gamble for firms, as it can take decades to
build a book the size of veteran advisers - those who manage
large pools of clients assets of around $100 million or more -
and generate significant revenue for firms, said industry
managers and recruiters interviewed by Reuters.
In fact, the success rate of trainee programs historically
has been very low, with the industry average for program
completion at about only one or two for every 10 trainees.
Just last week, UBS Wealth Management Americas said it was
trimming its trainee program. The company said it plans to cut
50 positions from its traditional training class, and, in turn,
create financial planning associate roles focused on duties such
as planning questionnaires, booking client appointments and
discussing client goals related to retirement and estate
planning.
Raymond James hopes to have its program fully up and running
in the second half of the year, with a goal to reap the results
from Morgan Keegan's model - which has had roughly 65 percent of
its trainee class move on to full-time advising positions.
LEARNING TO BUILD A CLIENT BASE
Under the new program, trainees will spend the first six
months in a "pre-production" period, during which they will
study and test for their Series 7 and 66 broker licenses, as
well as obtain life and health insurance licenses, before they
can begin to generate revenue for the firm. All trainees, for
the first time, will be required to eventually obtain their
Certified Financial Planner designation.
Trainees will be partnered with a mentor and required to do
market research to identify their own future target client base.
There will also be a stronger emphasis on relationship-building
and financial planning through the program.
Raymond James has not determined how big the program will be
at this point, Brian Fowler, who is leading the program team,
said. At Morgan Keegan, the goal was to have the number of
trainees be roughly 10 percent of its overall adviser force of
1,000.
A LONG-TERM INVESTMENT
Raymond James's increased attention on training comes at a
time when some larger Wall Street firms have slashed funding or
downsized training programs.
Goldman Sachs late last year ended its two-year training
program for its banking and investment management divisions
after running it for a quarter century because it found the
program was not meeting its aim of retaining new talent.
And Morgan Stanley in late 2011 decided to reduce its wealth
management adviser trainee hires by nearly a third to 1,250 as a
part of efforts to cut $400 million in costs.
"Back in the days of E.F. Hutton, they had big training
centers, and they would bring guys into New York and New
Jersey," said New York-based financial services recruiter Rich
Schwarzkopf, a former branch manager, who said adviser training
programs have since fallen by the wayside.
"They're now in a situation where they don't have a lot of
replacements for brokers," Schwarzkopf said.